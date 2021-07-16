9 scenes of school and colleges being demolished as we get ready to say goodbye to another

And today, we are taking a look back on school and college buildings which faced the bulldozers.

It’s the trigger for us to look at buildings from the past such as structures at St Hild’s, Cleveland College of Art and Design and Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Did you learn at any of them? Do these photos bring back poignant memories? Take a look and then get in touch with your memories.

1. Demolished in 2009 The motor engineering department at Hartlepool College of Further Education. It was lost to the bulldozers 12 years ago. Photo: FLR

2. Demolition under way Demolition starts on these English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College buildings. It's a photo from 2020. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Farewell to Henry Smiths The bulldozers began the demolition of Henry Smiths School 16 years ago. Did you go to school there? Photo: TC

4. A demolition scene in Church Square End of an era for these buildings at the former Cleveland College of Art and Design building in Church Square in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid