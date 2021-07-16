9 scenes of school and colleges being demolished as we get ready to say goodbye to another
The end is in sight for an old school which has stood derelict for years.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:10 pm
And today, we are taking a look back on school and college buildings which faced the bulldozers.
We are doing it after the news that Easington Colliery School is to be razed to the ground, with its 16-week demolition starting on Monday, July 19.
It’s the trigger for us to look at buildings from the past such as structures at St Hild’s, Cleveland College of Art and Design and Hartlepool College of Further Education.
Did you learn at any of them? Do these photos bring back poignant memories? Take a look and then get in touch with your memories.
Page 1 of 3