How many of these buildings do you remember?
How many of these buildings do you remember?

9 scenes of school and colleges being demolished as we get ready to say goodbye to another

The end is in sight for an old school which has stood derelict for years.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:10 pm

And today, we are taking a look back on school and college buildings which faced the bulldozers.

We are doing it after the news that Easington Colliery School is to be razed to the ground, with its 16-week demolition starting on Monday, July 19.

It’s the trigger for us to look at buildings from the past such as structures at St Hild’s, Cleveland College of Art and Design and Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Did you learn at any of them? Do these photos bring back poignant memories? Take a look and then get in touch with your memories.

1. Demolished in 2009

The motor engineering department at Hartlepool College of Further Education. It was lost to the bulldozers 12 years ago.

Photo: FLR

Buy photo

2. Demolition under way

Demolition starts on these English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College buildings. It's a photo from 2020.

Photo: Frank Reid

Buy photo

3. Farewell to Henry Smiths

The bulldozers began the demolition of Henry Smiths School 16 years ago. Did you go to school there?

Photo: TC

Buy photo

4. A demolition scene in Church Square

End of an era for these buildings at the former Cleveland College of Art and Design building in Church Square in 2017.

Photo: Frank Reid

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3