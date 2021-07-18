9 super cool photos for Ice Cream Day - let's enjoy some tasty retro treats from Hartlepool and East Durham
Are you ready for Ice Cream Day? We are with a selection of retro photos from Hartlepool and East Durham to get you in the spirit of the occasion.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 7:00 am
Grab a taste of these retro scenes as we look forward to Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18.
The specially nominated day is an American tradition but it also gives us a chance to chew over some great ice cream images from the Hartlepool Mail archives.
And it is especially appropriate with temperatures once again soaring outside.
So whether you were , we have it all. Take a look.
