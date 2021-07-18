Tuck in to these Hartlepool and East Durham ice cream reminders and see if you can spot someone you know.
9 super cool photos for Ice Cream Day - let's enjoy some tasty retro treats from Hartlepool and East Durham

Are you ready for Ice Cream Day? We are with a selection of retro photos from Hartlepool and East Durham to get you in the spirit of the occasion.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 7:00 am

Grab a taste of these retro scenes as we look forward to Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18.

The specially nominated day is an American tradition but it also gives us a chance to chew over some great ice cream images from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

And it is especially appropriate with temperatures once again soaring outside.

So whether you were , we have it all. Take a look.

1. Cool memories from 2010

Georgia Lavelle and Summer Vincent enjoying an ice cream at Seaton Carew 11 years ago.

Photo: TC

2. A treat with friends

Who do you recognise in this ice cream scene from Throston Primary School 12 years ago?

Photo: TC

3. Great times in Greatham

Enjoying an ice cream at the Greatham Village fair in 2018 were Ellie (4) and Henry (3) Beard.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Seafront memories from 4 years ago

A cone in the sun for Julie Lloyd and her dog Poppy in Seaton Carew in 2017.

Photo: hm

