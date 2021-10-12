9 yummy memories from Hartlepool and East Durham's past as we celebrate Chocolate Week

This week in October is traditionally Chocolate Week in the UK and we have photos from Hartlepool and East Durham which are the best bar none.

We’ve got chocolate welding at West Park Primary School as well as pupils at Throston Primary School winning a chocolate challenge.

We’ve got mums enjoying champagne and chocolate during a pamper day in Peterlee and chocolate galore at the Grand Hotel.

But don’t just take our word for it. Tuck in and enjoy this super sweet selection of archive scenes.

1. Applying some science at West Park Primary A 2017 Science Week project at West Park Primary School and pupils were doing a spot of chocolate welding. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Champions at chocolate in 2019 Plenty of reason to smile at Throston Primary School which won a Fairtrade Fortnight chocolate competition two years ago. In the picture, from left, were Oliver Harrison, 8, Annalise Frater, 10, Neve Watson, 9 and Sadie Jukes, 10 with deputy Mayor Rob Cooke. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Super science in 2017 Madeline Bates and Sonny Watson were enjoying a science lesson with a chocolate'y difference at West Park Primary School 4 years ago. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. All for charity at the Grand Hotel A 2003 chocolate themed fundraiser at the Grand Hotel was raising money for the British Heart Foundation but were you pictured? Photo: LH Photo Sales