A charity show in Hartlepool to support war heroes - and here's how you can get tickets

It will raise funds for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, which is the Army’s national charity.

The show’s cast includes the Youth Connection Theatre Company (Durham) and the Inspire Productions international dancers.

The Youth Connection Theatre Company.

Linda Watson is the director and leader of the Youth Connection Theatre Company Durham.

She said she felt "very privileged” that her students were taking part in this special event to commemorate the fallen in all wars having previously been involved at The Festival of Remembrance Concert at Durham Cathedral in November 2019.

Also performing in the show is Sandy Smith, from Billingham, who was the winner of the Corporate Entertainer of 2020 from Prestige Awards and also International Female Vocalist (UK ) from Worldwide Entertainment.

She will sing at the show with support from the Inspire International Dancers. Sandy will be performing numbers from La Cage aux Folles,Chicago and One Moment in Time.

Sandy Smith who will be performing at the Salute Our Heroes concert.

Also in the show is TV presenter Pam Royle, who will recite two poems written by Battle of Britain pilots.

The concert will also include The Royal Signals (Northern) Band, and Colin Bourdiec, a George Formby impersonator who will be singing Begin the Beguine in recognition of Chick Henderson, a Hartlepool-born entertainer who helped make the tune famous.

Tickets cost £12.50. They are available from the Borough Hall online booking site at https://www.culturehartlepool.com/events/salute-our-heroes/ or by visiting Christ Church Art Gallery and Tourist Information between 10am-4pm from Tuesdays to Sundays.

