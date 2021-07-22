A retro Hartlepool and East Durham race back in time as we pay tribute to the Olympics
The excitement is mounting as the Tokyo Olympics get under way.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:59 am
It gives us another chance to reminisce on events in Hartlepool and East Durham school which paid tribute to the sporting spectacle.
From Barnard Grove to Brierton and Lynnfield to Wingate, you have all got into the spirit of the occasion over the years.
Question is, did we get you on camera? The only way to find out is by looking through our retro collection of images.
Page 1 of 3