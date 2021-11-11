See how many of these Hartlepool and East Durham scenes you remember.
A retro tribute to the heroes of Hartlepool and East Durham with 9 poppy scenes

The UK will today pay tribute to its heroes as we fall silent in remembrance.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 1:54 pm

Remembrance Day marks the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Each year, we pay tribute with a silence in the honour of those who fell, as well as by wearing poppies such as in these 9 retro photos from Hartlepool and East Durham.

From the Heugh Battery to the Maritime Experience and Manor College of Technology, we look at poppy scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

1. So caring at Manor College of Tehnology

Sian Cameron with the Hartlepool Mail Poppy Appeal Challenge Trophy along with staff, pupils and former pupils from the drama department at Manor College of Technology. They were set to perform for two nights at the launch of the 2010 Poppy Appeal.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. So floral at the Battery

Heugh Gun Battery manager Diane Stephens with crocheted poppies which were a huge attraction in 2016.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. A gallery of poppies in 2015

First World War re-enactor Rob Langham takes a look at 130 ceramic poppies in the Bombardment Gallery at the town's Maritime Experience.

Photo: hm

4. Driving the campaign in 2012

James Nielsen (left) helped to drive Hartlepool's poppy campaign 9 years ago when he offered free rides to passengers in return for a donation on Remembrance Sunday.

Photo: TY

