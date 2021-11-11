A retro tribute to the heroes of Hartlepool and East Durham with 9 poppy scenes

Remembrance Day marks the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Each year, we pay tribute with a silence in the honour of those who fell, as well as by wearing poppies such as in these 9 retro photos from Hartlepool and East Durham.

From the Heugh Battery to the Maritime Experience and Manor College of Technology, we look at poppy scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

1. So caring at Manor College of Tehnology Sian Cameron with the Hartlepool Mail Poppy Appeal Challenge Trophy along with staff, pupils and former pupils from the drama department at Manor College of Technology. They were set to perform for two nights at the launch of the 2010 Poppy Appeal. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. So floral at the Battery Heugh Gun Battery manager Diane Stephens with crocheted poppies which were a huge attraction in 2016. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. A gallery of poppies in 2015 First World War re-enactor Rob Langham takes a look at 130 ceramic poppies in the Bombardment Gallery at the town's Maritime Experience. Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. Driving the campaign in 2012 James Nielsen (left) helped to drive Hartlepool's poppy campaign 9 years ago when he offered free rides to passengers in return for a donation on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: TY Photo Sales