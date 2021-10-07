A trek back in time as we mark Walk To School Month in Hartlepool and East Durham

Pupils across the globe use sustainable ways to get to the classroom and October is the month where the efforts of pupils is celebrated.

It gives us a chance to step back in time with a selection of photos of Hartlepool, Billingham and East Durham children en route to their own schools.

From Throston Primary to Hart Primary and Acre Rigg to Billingham South, there are walk-to-school scenes from them all.

The question is – do you recognise anyone in the photos? Take a look.

1. Going retro in Rift House It's the Walk To School Walking Bus at Rift House Primary but who are the pupils on it in 2005? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. Super times at St Aidan's A 2006 scene at St Aidan's Primary School but do you recognise the keen walkers? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. All smiles at Throston Primary A 2006 Walk To School campaign was under way when this Throston Primary School photo was taken. Photo: DP Photo Sales

4. Super at St Helen's Primary Take a look at the St Helen's Walk To School Walking Bus in 2005. Does this retro photo bring back memories? Photo: FLR Photo Sales