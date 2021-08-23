Altogether now! 10 reminders of Hartlepool and East Durham people having a good old singsong

From singing for mums and dads to belting out a song in a care home, you have done it all.

You have done it while enjoying a library session or entertaining the shoppers at Middleton Grange.

So take a look at these nostalgic photos from Foggy Furze, the Central Library, from a Wingate drama group and from a Headland singing and dancing session.

And once you have done that, get in touch and tell us more.

1. Healthy times in 2005 A Sing For Health project pictured 16 years ago but who can tell us more about it? Photo: MH Photo Sales

2. Happy times on the Headland There's singing, there's acting and there's memories from the Headland in 2005. The question is, were you pictured taking part and can you tell us more? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Owton Manor memories from 2006 Children from Owton Manor Primary School were pictured singing at Manor Park Home 15 years ago. Can you recognise any of the singers? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

4. A singalong at Foggy Furze Foggy Furze library assistant Sheila Harrison was leading a 2008 singalong session in this scene. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: LH Photo Sales