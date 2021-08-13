Angels, dancers, sunseekers - we've got them all in these 11 retro photos from Lynnfield Primary School

You’ve donned 1950s costumes, dressed as angels for the school Nativity and celebrated Her Majesty the Queen.

We know all this because it’s all in the Hartlepool Mail photo archives – and here’s the proof.

We would love it if you would join us for a trip down Memory Lane to look at some great Lynnfield Primary School scenes from times gone by.

1. Such a cool look in 2014 Key Stage 1 pupils (rear left to right) Finley Mulgrew and Jawaad Shah (front left to right) and Jennarose Francis and Holly Webb were dressed to represent the Summer season in this photo from 7 years ago. Photo: FRANK REID 2014 Buy photo

2. Playground fun in 2008 The official opening of the new community play area at the school 13 years ago. Were you there? Photo: LH Buy photo

3. Rocking back to the 1950s These Lynnfield Primary School pupils were paying tribute to the 1950s in this photo from 2014. Recognise them? Photo: johnson press Buy photo

4. So angelic in 2011 It's the Lynnfield Primary School Nativity in 2011 and here are the pupils who played the angels. Photo: FRANK REID Buy photo