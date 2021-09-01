Anyone fancy a dance? These Hartlepool and East Durham retro scenes show how it's done

Showing off your moves on the dance floor is in the news at the moment.
And the people of Hartlepool and East Durham have been no strangers to having a great time in all different forms of dance over the years.
Let’s re-live some dance scene memories from the past with these photographs.
1. Dancing en masse in 2006
Back to 2006 for this super dancing scene. Did you take part in the Big Dance Off at the Hartlepool's Maritime Experience 15 years ago?
Photo: LH
2. On stage with the Seaton Academy
These Seaton Carew Academy of Dance performers were having a great time on the Hartlepool Town Hall stage 16 years ago. Is there someone you know in this photo?
Photo: TC
3. Going social in the Borough Hall
Dancers take to the floor at the "Dance Social" held in the Borough Hall. Were you pictured as you took part in 2015?
Photo: FRANK REID
4. Happy times in Hesleden
Indian dancing in Hesleden in 2006 but who do you recognise in this Hartlepool Mail archive photo?
Photo: TC