Are you a keen artist? 9 painting scenes from the past as we take a creative look at Hartlepool and East Durham

Painting is back in the spotlight as television highlights a passion which has gripped people for centuries.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:26 am

And that gives us a chance to look at some keen enthusiasts with the brush closer to home.

Perhaps we got you on camera as you painted a mural in York Road or did some fantastic artwork in the Golden Flatts classroom.

Were you pictured painting at Alice House Hospice or Christ Church art gallery?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Golden memories from 2005

Is there someone you know in this painting scene from Golden Flatts in 2005?

2. Super St Cuthbert's in the spotlight

These St Cuthbert's pupils were painting a mural at the Marco Polo restaurant when this photo was taken 18 year ago. Recognise them?

3. Creative times at Christ Church

Back to 2003 for this scene showing children painting as part of the Centre Stage exhibition at Christ Church in 2003.

4. Winners in 2005

All these talented youngsters were winners in a poster painting competition in 2005. Is there someone you know among them?

