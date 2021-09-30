Are you a keen artist? 9 painting scenes from the past as we take a creative look at Hartlepool and East Durham

And that gives us a chance to look at some keen enthusiasts with the brush closer to home.
Perhaps we got you on camera as you painted a mural in York Road or did some fantastic artwork in the Golden Flatts classroom.
Were you pictured painting at Alice House Hospice or Christ Church art gallery?
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Golden memories from 2005
Is there someone you know in this painting scene from Golden Flatts in 2005?
Photo: TC
2. Super St Cuthbert's in the spotlight
These St Cuthbert's pupils were painting a mural at the Marco Polo restaurant when this photo was taken 18 year ago. Recognise them?
Photo: DW
3. Creative times at Christ Church
Back to 2003 for this scene showing children painting as part of the Centre Stage exhibition at Christ Church in 2003.
Photo: DW
4. Winners in 2005
All these talented youngsters were winners in a poster painting competition in 2005. Is there someone you know among them?
Photo: FLR