Decembeard is a nationwide initiative to support sponsored beard growing in support of Bowel Cancer UK.
But we thought we would get you in the mood with some Hartlepool and East Durham beard growing – and beard removing – scenes from the past. Who do you recognise in our retro colection?
Are you in the spotlight yourself? Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.
1. Half way there for John
John Sykes was pictured during his charity beard shave at the Navy Club in Hartlepool in 2003. Were you there?
Photo: DW
2. What an effort from Paul
Paul Gate pictured in 2015 when he was growing a beard for a year to raise money for Miles For Men.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Great sports in 2004
The Sports Bar was the setting for a charity beard shave in aid of Alice House Hospice in 2004. Remember it?
Photo: FLR
4. Whisk-ering you back to 2007
This charity beard shave was held to raise money for the University Hospital of Hartlepool children's ward in 2007. Were you there?
Photo: LH