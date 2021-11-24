Take a look and see if there is a beard scene that you remember.
Brilliant beard scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham's past as we get ready for Decembeard - but are you in the picture?

Are you ready for some retro beard scenes? We are as we celebrate a month of beard growing on the way.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:45 pm

Decembeard is a nationwide initiative to support sponsored beard growing in support of Bowel Cancer UK.

But we thought we would get you in the mood with some Hartlepool and East Durham beard growing – and beard removing – scenes from the past. Who do you recognise in our retro colection?

Are you in the spotlight yourself? Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Half way there for John

John Sykes was pictured during his charity beard shave at the Navy Club in Hartlepool in 2003. Were you there?

2. What an effort from Paul

Paul Gate pictured in 2015 when he was growing a beard for a year to raise money for Miles For Men.

3. Great sports in 2004

The Sports Bar was the setting for a charity beard shave in aid of Alice House Hospice in 2004. Remember it?

4. Whisk-ering you back to 2007

This charity beard shave was held to raise money for the University Hospital of Hartlepool children's ward in 2007. Were you there?

