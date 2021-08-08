Budding historians! It's time to share your memories of these retro Hartlepool and East Durham allotment scenes

National Allotments Week starts on August 9 and we are marking the occasion by reflecting on great memories from plots throughout Hartlepool and East Durham.

From the Briarfields allotments to the Summerhill Allotment Show, we have archive scenes from them all.

National Allotments Week celebrates people with a shared love of healthy fresh fruit and vegetables, and who also love physical exercise and social interaction.

It’s been all that and more in Hartlepool over the years. We have reminders of the Waverley Allotment fun day and pupils from Cotsford Junior School who took over a plot.

Take a look.

1. Down at the Briarfields allotments Heading back to 2008 for this view from the Briarfields Allotments. Can you spot someone you know?

2. Show time in 2013 Look at the size of that! Shaun Preston and son Jamie, aged five, from the town centre area of Hartlepool look at the prize-winning onions at the first ever Allotment Show at Summerhill in 2013.

3. Junior growers at Cotsford Juniors The allotment that was taken over by Cotsford Junior School. Who can you recognise in this 2016 photo?

4. All smiles in 2014 Tree planting day in 2014. In the picture are Waverley Terrace Allotment Association members and Hartlepool College of Further Education students. Can you spot a familiar face?