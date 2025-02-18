Celebrating Hartlepool's dedicated followers of fashion in these 21 retro photos

From catwalk shows in schools and Middleton Grange to town shops and boutiques, the Mail has covered them all over the years.
1. Turning back the clock
We're going back several decades in this picture from the archives of a fashion show at Hartlepool's Wesley Hall. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Latest fashions
Young performers showed off the latest fashions available at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre's Summer Style party back in 2016. Photo: Submitted
3. Run-away success
Megan Bushnell and Owen Nugent on the catwalk at Manor Community Academy's Year 11 Prom Fashion Show in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Afternoon Tea
Guests at an Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show for Alice House Hospice in 2018. Photo: Send in
