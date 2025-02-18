Some of the fashionable people and events the Mail has featured in the past.Some of the fashionable people and events the Mail has featured in the past.
Some of the fashionable people and events the Mail has featured in the past.

Celebrating Hartlepool's dedicated followers of fashion in these 21 retro photos

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:58 GMT
In our latest nostalgia gallery, we are focusing on fashion.

From catwalk shows in schools and Middleton Grange to town shops and boutiques, the Mail has covered them all over the years.

We're going back several decades in this picture from the archives of a fashion show at Hartlepool's Wesley Hall.

1. Turning back the clock

We're going back several decades in this picture from the archives of a fashion show at Hartlepool's Wesley Hall. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Young performers showed off the latest fashions available at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre's Summer Style party back in 2016.

2. Latest fashions

Young performers showed off the latest fashions available at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre's Summer Style party back in 2016. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Megan Bushnell and Owen Nugent on the catwalk at Manor Community Academy's Year 11 Prom Fashion Show in 2017.

3. Run-away success

Megan Bushnell and Owen Nugent on the catwalk at Manor Community Academy's Year 11 Prom Fashion Show in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Guests at an Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show for Alice House Hospice in 2018.

4. Afternoon Tea

Guests at an Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show for Alice House Hospice in 2018. Photo: Send in

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice