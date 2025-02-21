The town’s guest houses have hosted a wide variety of community events and special guests and we have been there to share them with you.

From school proms, talent competitions and charity fundraisers, there has always been lots going on.

Scroll on to see if we have featured any you were at or people you know.

1 . TV spotlight The Douglas Hotel owners Raqeeb Ramzam (right) and uncle Rajab Malik took part in Channel 4 programme Four In A Bed in 2020. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2 . Grand new arrivals Hartlepool's Grand Hotel had a new owner in 2007 with Mark Hird pictured with general manager Jonathan Graham. Photo: LH Photo Sales

3 . Staff photo Grand Hotel staff during an induction day in 2007. Photo: LH Photo Sales

4 . Station Hotel Dot Page raises a glass to the Station Hotel in Seaton Carew in 2006. Photo: TC Photo Sales