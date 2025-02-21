A selection of people and events at Hartlepool's hotels over the last 20 or so years.A selection of people and events at Hartlepool's hotels over the last 20 or so years.
Checking in with 25 great photos of Hartlepool hotels

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 16:03 BST
We’re checking in to some of Hartlepool’s many hotels from the last 20 years in these nostalgic photos.

The town’s guest houses have hosted a wide variety of community events and special guests and we have been there to share them with you.

From school proms, talent competitions and charity fundraisers, there has always been lots going on.

Scroll on to see if we have featured any you were at or people you know.

The Douglas Hotel owners Raqeeb Ramzam (right) and uncle Rajab Malik took part in Channel 4 programme Four In A Bed in 2020.

1. TV spotlight

The Douglas Hotel owners Raqeeb Ramzam (right) and uncle Rajab Malik took part in Channel 4 programme Four In A Bed in 2020. Photo: Stu Norton

Hartlepool's Grand Hotel had a new owner in 2007 with Mark Hird pictured with general manager Jonathan Graham.

2. Grand new arrivals

Hartlepool's Grand Hotel had a new owner in 2007 with Mark Hird pictured with general manager Jonathan Graham. Photo: LH

Grand Hotel staff during an induction day in 2007.

3. Staff photo

Grand Hotel staff during an induction day in 2007. Photo: LH

Dot Page raises a glass to the Station Hotel in Seaton Carew in 2006.

4. Station Hotel

Dot Page raises a glass to the Station Hotel in Seaton Carew in 2006. Photo: TC

News you can trust since 1877
