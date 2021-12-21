Christmas parties which looked like great fun but is there one that you remember?
Christmas crackers, balloons, a visit from Santa - it's retro party time in Hartlepool and East Durham! 9 archive photos to enjoy

Altogether now … ‘we wish you a Merry Christmas!’ It’s time to look back on some great parties you have had in Hartlepool and East Durham in the past.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:44 am

We’ve got Santa Claus, Christmas crackers and festive scenes galore.

There are scenes from Hartfields, St Hild’s, Horden, Thornley and plenty more besides.

So as you tuck in to another mince pie, take a look at these festive events you have enjoyed in the past.

1. Fun in the Central Library

Childrens entertainer Mr Windbags was a big hit at the Central Library Christmas party in 2005.

Photo: LH

2. Happy times on the Headland

Time for a party in the Borough Hall in 2005. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: FLR

3. Fun in 2017

Thornley Primary school pupil Lewis Dowding (7) pulls a cracker with Heather Lonsdale (64) during a Christmas party in the village 4 years ago.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. In the party spirit

Santa shows off some fine dance moves at the Bannatyne Lodge Christmas party in 2009.

Photo: LH

HartlepoolEast Durham
