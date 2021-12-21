We’ve got Santa Claus, Christmas crackers and festive scenes galore.
There are scenes from Hartfields, St Hild’s, Horden, Thornley and plenty more besides.
So as you tuck in to another mince pie, take a look at these festive events you have enjoyed in the past.
1. Fun in the Central Library
Childrens entertainer Mr Windbags was a big hit at the Central Library Christmas party in 2005.
Photo: LH
2. Happy times on the Headland
Time for a party in the Borough Hall in 2005. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: FLR
3. Fun in 2017
Thornley Primary school pupil Lewis Dowding (7) pulls a cracker with Heather Lonsdale (64) during a Christmas party in the village 4 years ago.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. In the party spirit
Santa shows off some fine dance moves at the Bannatyne Lodge Christmas party in 2009.
Photo: LH