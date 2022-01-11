Debate time! Which was the best cafe in Hartlepool and East Durham in years gone by?

There are so many options and we want you to share yours.

Was it the Piccadilly Bar in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool in the 1970s?

When we have featured the venue in the past, readers have remembered the Italian mix sandwiches, the cheese savoury on chips and the sausage, chips and gravy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which was the best cafe in Hartlepool or East Durham in years gone by?

It also did a great take on curry and chips and who remembers the corned beef slice? How about the glasses of home-made lemonade?

The cafe also served ice cream floats, crab sandwiches, and who could forget the frothy Horlicks? Yummy!

Then again, maybe the hot Vimto was your choice. Get in touch and tell us more.

Another popular cafe from the past was the Woodpecker cafe, especially among swimmers who used Seaton baths.

The Piccadilly Bar in Middleton Grange - ideal if you wanted ice cream floats and much more besides.

We last featured the venue in 2017 and many of you paid tribute to the little hut cafe opposite the baths which was perfect for a visit after a swim in the freezing cold water.

Piping hot mini pork pies were a treat and so was hot orange juice, or a cup of Oxo or Bovril.

If it was a top bacon sandwich you were after, few could match the old bus station cafe in Church Square, Hartlepool.

Perhaps you loved the Binns cafe – the gelataria which did a great line in egg and cress sandwiches as well as magnificent milkshakes.

The gelataria at Binns. Was it your favourite in the 80s?

How about the Springs cafe and restaurant at the Marina which was great for a cooling drink after a workout. It also did a great line in meals such as Spanish omelettes. And what could be better than spending time looking at the views of the marina.

Over in Wingate, John’s Cafe in Wingate was a delightful place to visit.

We are sure we will have missed many more top choices but it is down to you to get in touch and share your own personal favourites.

Which was best for coffees and which was tops for a tasty sandwich? Where would you go for the best cakes or the ultimate ice cream treat?

The cafe at Springs was pictured in 2007. Did you love to spend time there?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

A trip to Seaton baths followed by a piping hot pork pie from the Woodpecker cafe. Does that sound tempting?

Bacon sandwiches at the old bus station cafe. Yummy!