Don't you just love face painting! These people did in 9 retro photos from Hartlepool and East Durham's past

And that is exactly what we have here with a series of 9 Hartlepool and East Durham face painting photos from times gone by.

There’s a World Cup scene, Halloween, and plenty of fun at events in shopping centres across the area.

So why not take a look and see if you can spot someone you know?

1. Come on England! Footballing fun at the Indoor Market in Hartlepool in 2010. Do you recognise the youngsters enjoying the World Cup face painting session? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. All the fun of the fair Zack Smith has his face painted at a charity event in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2014. Photo: TY Photo Sales

3. All for Comic Relief in 2015 Face painting was part of the Red Nose Day fun for children from Barnard Grove Primary School in King Oswy 6 years ago. Pictured from left are Oliver Charteris, Marcee Angus, Amira Chrteris and Dylan Cooper. Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. Jubilee celebrations in West View Face painting was part of the fun at the 2012 Jubilee celebrations in West View. Joining in were (left to right) Ryan Keenan, Leon Thompson, Kieran Rowntree and Joshua Jones. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales