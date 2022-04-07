Arm-ing you with some retro Blacksmiths scenes but how many do you remember?
Eight archive photos of Hartlepool's oldest pub over the years as The Blacksmiths Arms goes up for sale

From bungee jumping to a darts marathon – Hartlepool’s oldest pub has seen it all.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:25 pm

The Blacksmiths Arms in Stranton has been serving customers for more than 200 years but it now faces uncertainty after it was put up for sale.

A ‘fair amount of interest’ has already been shown in keeping it as a pub and we are hoping to create a fair amount of interest with a look at these archive photos.

Hartlepool Mail photographers were there for events such as a 24-hour darts marathon in 2015 and a charity bungee jump in 2007.

A fundraising music festival got our attention in 2010 and so did a bicentennial beer in 2021.

So if you need a refresher on these scenes and more, join us on a journey into the past.

1. Taking a leap back to 2007

Who remembers this charity bungee jump at the pub 15 years ago?

2. On the oche for charity

Jason Boobyer with his darts as fellow 24-hour charity marathon player Steve Banner catches up on some much needed sleep in 2021.

3. Helping the heroes in 2010

A fundraising gig at the pub was held in 2010 to raise money for the Help The Heroes cause. Were you there?

4. A taste of history

Landlord David Mountney was pictured pulling a pint of the bicentennial beer at the pub in 2021.

