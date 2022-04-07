Eight archive photos of Hartlepool's oldest pub over the years as The Blacksmiths Arms goes up for sale

The Blacksmiths Arms in Stranton has been serving customers for more than 200 years but it now faces uncertainty after it was put up for sale.
A ‘fair amount of interest’ has already been shown in keeping it as a pub and we are hoping to create a fair amount of interest with a look at these archive photos.
Hartlepool Mail photographers were there for events such as a 24-hour darts marathon in 2015 and a charity bungee jump in 2007.
A fundraising music festival got our attention in 2010 and so did a bicentennial beer in 2021.
So if you need a refresher on these scenes and more, join us on a journey into the past.
