Eight archive photos of Hartlepool's oldest pub over the years as The Blacksmiths Arms goes up for sale

A ‘fair amount of interest’ has already been shown in keeping it as a pub and we are hoping to create a fair amount of interest with a look at these archive photos.

Hartlepool Mail photographers were there for events such as a 24-hour darts marathon in 2015 and a charity bungee jump in 2007.

A fundraising music festival got our attention in 2010 and so did a bicentennial beer in 2021.

So if you need a refresher on these scenes and more, join us on a journey into the past.

1. Taking a leap back to 2007 Who remembers this charity bungee jump at the pub 15 years ago? Photo: hm Photo Sales

2. On the oche for charity Jason Boobyer with his darts as fellow 24-hour charity marathon player Steve Banner catches up on some much needed sleep in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Helping the heroes in 2010 A fundraising gig at the pub was held in 2010 to raise money for the Help The Heroes cause. Were you there? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. A taste of history Landlord David Mountney was pictured pulling a pint of the bicentennial beer at the pub in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales