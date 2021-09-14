Library users are being asked for their views on plans to move Throston Library from Glamorgan Grove to Throston Youth Project.

But it also gives us a chance to look at the library’s events over the years and it has certainly played host to some great scenes.

How about a read and rhyme session from 2011? Or perhaps you can spot someone you know at the Baby Babble event in 2012.

We have these and more in a retro reminder of the library’s events from the past.

1. Magical reminders of a Harry Potter day A Harry Potter event at Throston Grange Library for the children of Throston School in 2015. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. The bear facts from 2004 It's a Bear Day at Throston Grange Library in 2004. Who do you recognise in among the Teddies? Photo: SH Photo Sales

3. Special visitors in 2004 The day that Zoolab came to the library. These children got a chance to get to know some creepy crawlies. Remember this? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

4. Time for Baby Babble Back to 2012 and the 'Baby Babble' group was pictured during a session at Throston Grange library. Photo: hm Photo Sales