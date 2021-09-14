Having fun at the library but how many faces do you recognise?
Having fun at the library but how many faces do you recognise?

Eight archive photos of Hartlepool's Throston Library, which is set for a new chapter

A Hartlepool library could be on the move – and that gives us a chance to look at it’s past thanks to these Mail archive photos.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 12:43 pm

Library users are being asked for their views on plans to move Throston Library from Glamorgan Grove to Throston Youth Project.

You can find out more in this Hartlepool Mail article.

But it also gives us a chance to look at the library’s events over the years and it has certainly played host to some great scenes.

How about a read and rhyme session from 2011? Or perhaps you can spot someone you know at the Baby Babble event in 2012.

We have these and more in a retro reminder of the library’s events from the past.

1. Magical reminders of a Harry Potter day

A Harry Potter event at Throston Grange Library for the children of Throston School in 2015. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. The bear facts from 2004

It's a Bear Day at Throston Grange Library in 2004. Who do you recognise in among the Teddies?

Photo: SH

Photo Sales

3. Special visitors in 2004

The day that Zoolab came to the library. These children got a chance to get to know some creepy crawlies. Remember this?

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

4. Time for Baby Babble

Back to 2012 and the 'Baby Babble' group was pictured during a session at Throston Grange library.

Photo: hm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3