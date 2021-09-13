See how many of these Hartlepool area baking scenes you recognise.
Eight Hartlepool and East Durham baking scenes as we get ready for another season of Great British Bake-Off

We can’t wait for the return of Great British Bake Off later this month.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 13th September 2021, 2:18 pm

So to get you into the spirit of the mega hit show, we are serving up some baking scenes from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Whether it was a baking day at Rift House Primary, cake baking at Footprints Nursery or cakes at St Joseph’s RC Primary, we have reminders from them all.

Take a look.

1. Cooking up a treat in 2014

Children from Oscars Playscheme ready to bake their Easter Hot Cross Buns. Can you someone you know in 2014?

Photo: Frank Reid

2. All their own work

Eleanor Hay and Lauren Dolan baked cakes to raise money for Children In Need in 2006. Remember this?

Photo: hm

3. Super at St Joseph's RC Primary

Year 6 pupils from St Joseph's RC Primary School were baking and selling biscuits to raise money for a trip to the Lake District. Did you take part in 2008?

Photo: GW

4. Fantastic at Footprints

The Footprints Nursery on Tees Street held a cake baking session in 2013 but who can tell us more?

Photo: TY

