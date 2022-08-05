Having a great time on the allotments but how many people do you recognise?
Eight retro Hartlepool and East Durham gardening scenes as we get ready for National Allotments Week

Get your gardening gear on! We're going on a retro trip to Hartlepool and East Durham's allotments.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 5th August 2022, 5:22 pm

National Allotments Week gets under way on Monday next week and it celebrates everything to do with these havens of horticulture fans.

There are great allotment sites in our own neighbourhood and we are taking a look back at some which have made the news over the years, from Briarfields to Waverley.

Fancy joining us as we cultivate some memories?

1. Family roots in Seaton Carew

Pictured at the Seaton Carew Allotments in 2009. Recognise anyone?

2. What a day trip in 2009

Pupils from St Joseph's Primary School learned so much when they enjoyed a day at the allotments 13 years ago. Does this bring back memories for you?

3. Hard at work in 2010

Ronnie Winn, Alan Landreth, Craig Stevens, Sam Smith and Steven Knight were putting in some graft in this 2010 photo but who can tell us which allotment site they were pictured on?

4. Memories from Briarfields

These allotment holders posed for a photo at Briarfields in 2009. Does this bring back memories for you?

