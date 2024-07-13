Just some of our pictures of Hartlepool people cheering on the England men's football team down the pub over the years.Just some of our pictures of Hartlepool people cheering on the England men's football team down the pub over the years.
Euro 2024: 45 fan-tastic photos of England fans watching big matches in Hartlepool pubs from 1996-2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
We will final-ly learn whether it is coming home on Sunday night when England’s men’s footballers bid to win Euro 2024 against Spain.

Ahead of the 8pm Berlin showdown, we thought we would raid our archives to recall Hartlepool people packing town pubs to watch big international matches down the years.

As you can tell from their expressions, it did not always make for pleasant viewing.

Fingers crossed it does on Sunday.

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006.

1. Near miss

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006. Photo: TC

An England fan flies a flag while watching the Euro 2024 draw against Denmark in The Park. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Park life

An England fan flies a flag while watching the Euro 2024 draw against Denmark in The Park. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

3. 'It's a goal'

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

Outdoor viewing was popular as England emerged from Covid in 2021. Here spectators at the Raby Arms, in Hart, watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy in 2021.

4. Outdoor seats

Outdoor viewing was popular as England emerged from Covid in 2021. Here spectators at the Raby Arms, in Hart, watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

