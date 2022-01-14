Faces from 2007 - were you pictured in one of these South Tyneside photos from 15 years ago?

We delved into the Shields Gazette archives to find a sample of life in the borough 15 years ago.

Were you pictured at Bents Park, or perhaps taking part in a school debating competition, or playing for South Tyneside Gladiators in a junior football match?

We have all this and more in a look back to 2007. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Lots of love for Jason Jason Donovan was on stage for the Summer Festival at Bents Park in 2007. Were you pictured watching him?

2. Fun at the party Tommy's party attracted a huge crowd on the seafront. Were you there?

3. A great debate Schools from South Tyneside took part in the Education Action Zone debating competition 15 years ago. Were you one of the students who took part?

4. All the fashion in 2007 These fashion show models were pictured in Debenhams 15 years ago. Recognise anyone?