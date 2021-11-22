Is there someone you know in our fundraising memories?
Fantastic Hartlepool fundraisers from the past - but which superb event were you pictured at?

Get an eyeful of these Hartlepool fundraising events from the past as we celebrate a town that is a charity champion.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:07 am

We delved into the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these scenes which show everything from sponsored dancing to a band night held for a worthy cause.

We were inspired by this week’s story of the Triple R challenge.

It will see people rowing, riding and running for miles over almost two days continuously in a bid to get to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital for children this Christmas.

It’s a fantastic effort from a town known for its support for worthy causes over the years.

So why not see if you can spot one that you remember from our Hartlepool Mail retro collection?

1. A gem of an event

Back to 2010 when dance crew Ruff Diamond took part in a fundraising event at Grange Primary School. Who can tell us more?

Photo: TC

2. Does this strike a chord?

A stage charity night from 2009 and in the picture were Alexa Nixon, John Laws, Daniel Dicon, Elliot Laws, Amy Lee and Lloyd Tudor. Who can tell us more?

Photo: LH

3. Oar-some at High Tunstall

A Hartlepool to Blackpool charity rowing event was held at at High Tunstall College of Science in 2017 to raise money for Cancer Research. Were you there?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Bowled over in 2009

Members of UK Superbowl were involved in a charity event in 2009 but does it bring back memories for you?

Photo: LH

