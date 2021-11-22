Fantastic Hartlepool fundraisers from the past - but which superb event were you pictured at?

We delved into the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these scenes which show everything from sponsored dancing to a band night held for a worthy cause.
We were inspired by this week’s story of the Triple R challenge.
It will see people rowing, riding and running for miles over almost two days continuously in a bid to get to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital for children this Christmas.
It’s a fantastic effort from a town known for its support for worthy causes over the years.
So why not see if you can spot one that you remember from our Hartlepool Mail retro collection?
Page 1 of 3