Food, Harry Potter, Cycling To Work - you have celebrated them all in Hartlepool over the years

The answer is they all have national or world days which are dedicated to them and which have been recognised with events in the Hartlepool area in years gone by.

You have had fun as you celebrated Harry Potter, International Women’s Day and day care nurseries. You have been excellent at paying tribute to important causes as well as some more light-hearted ones.

So why not join us for a journey to St Bega’s RC Primary School, Golden Flatts Primary, Wynyard, and Blackhall Community Centre for these retro photos.

1. European Food and Languages Day Tuck in to this memory of European Food and Languages Day at Golden Flatts Primary School in 2006.

2. World Book Day Don't they look great! Lynnfield Primary School staff member Brian Umpleby with pupils (left to right) Alex Burn-MCrossen, Jade Chawner and Riley Stead dressed for World Book Day in 2019.

3. National Cycle To Work Day Hartlepool Borough Council staff member Sharon Nottingham with her "Sir Chris Hoy" breakfast after taking part in the National Cycle To Work Day event in 2015.

4. National Art Day Cheeky Monkeys Nursery in 2014 with staff and children taking part in a National Art Day event. Recognise anyone?