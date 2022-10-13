From Billy Elliot to Vera: 14 TV shows and movies filmed around Hartlepool

With coast, countryside and history on offer, the town and surrounding area have regularly attracted camera crews. Here then are just 14 TV shows or movies recorded here. With advance apologies for a couple of questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected] For pictures of Vera’s latest visit, click here.
1. A Song for Marion
Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill.
2. Billy Elliot
Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The now demolished "A" streets provided the backdrop.
3. Boy and Bicycle
Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert.
4. Career Girls
Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace.
