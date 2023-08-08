News you can trust since 1877
Vera actress Brenda Blethyn takes centre stage while filming on the Headland, in Hartlepool, in 2014. She was back again solving another mystery in 2022 in the town's Ward Jackson Park.Vera actress Brenda Blethyn takes centre stage while filming on the Headland, in Hartlepool, in 2014. She was back again solving another mystery in 2022 in the town's Ward Jackson Park.
From Billy Elliot to Vera: 15 TV shows and movies filmed in the Hartlepool area

Sunday night super sleuth Vera was in Hartlepool again investigating her latest television crime mystery.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Apr 2020, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST

But she is not alone in heading to town and the surrounding area when it comes to filming here.

Here then are just 15 TV shows or movies shot here previously. With advance apologies for a couple of additional questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected].

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill.

1. A Song for Marion

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The now demolished "A" streets provided the backdrop.

2. Billy Elliot

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The now demolished "A" streets provided the backdrop. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert.

3. Boy and Bicycle

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace.

4. Career Girls

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace. Photo: JPIMedia

