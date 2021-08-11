They were all pictured on results day but can you spot someone you know?
They were all pictured on results day but can you spot someone you know?

GCSE results day is upon us so here are 9 archive photos of Hartlepool students receiving their results

What a week it has been for Hartlepool and East Durham students.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 1:20 pm

First came the A-level results and now pupils are set to find out how they did in their GCSEs.

We hope it is a time of joy for you all. It’s also a chance for us to look back on GCSE results day in years gone by.

From English Martyrs to Manor and High Tunstall to Brierton, we have archive scenes from them all.

But is there someone you know in the picture? Take a look.

1. Excellent at English Martyrs

It's GCSE results day at English Martyrs School in 2008. Were you in the picture?

Photo: FLR

Buy photo

2. Memories from Manor

Back to 2003 for GCSE results day at Manor College of Technology. Were you pictured with friends?

Photo: FLR

Buy photo

3. Dyke House memories from 2012

Dyke House Sports and Technollogy College students (left to right) Lewis Robinson, Beth Scott and Kathryn Smurthwaite with their GCSE results in 2012.

Photo: FRANK REID

Buy photo

4. Brilliant at Brierton

A 2003 reminder of GCSE results day at Brierton School. Recognise anyone?

Photo: FLR

Buy photo
HartlepoolEast DurhamGCSEs
Next Page
Page 1 of 3