GCSE results day is upon us so here are 9 archive photos of Hartlepool students receiving their results

First came the A-level results and now pupils are set to find out how they did in their GCSEs.

We hope it is a time of joy for you all. It’s also a chance for us to look back on GCSE results day in years gone by.

From English Martyrs to Manor and High Tunstall to Brierton, we have archive scenes from them all.

But is there someone you know in the picture? Take a look.

1. Excellent at English Martyrs It's GCSE results day at English Martyrs School in 2008. Were you in the picture? Photo: FLR Buy photo

2. Memories from Manor Back to 2003 for GCSE results day at Manor College of Technology. Were you pictured with friends? Photo: FLR Buy photo

3. Dyke House memories from 2012 Dyke House Sports and Technollogy College students (left to right) Lewis Robinson, Beth Scott and Kathryn Smurthwaite with their GCSE results in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID Buy photo

4. Brilliant at Brierton A 2003 reminder of GCSE results day at Brierton School. Recognise anyone? Photo: FLR Buy photo