Gladiators, line dancing and radio stars - we've got it all in nine retro photos from Stranton Primary School

And we have got the archive photos to remind you of it all.

The Hartlepool Mail archives have provided us with these great scenes from the past including the day Stranton FM was launched in 2014.

Do you recognise the children trying out line dancing in 2003? How about the children who were pictured on their first days at the school 19 years ago.

We have all this and so much more. Take a look.

1. Lining up some 2003 memories Trying out line dancing in 2003 were Aimee Horsley, Chloe Boddy, Kieren Malton, Georgia Allen, Tegan Bratton, and Ellie Pearson. Photo: DW Photo Sales

2. Their first days These pupils were new starters at the school 19 years ago. But do you recognise any of them? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. On air in 2014 The launch of Stranton FM at Stranton Primary School with Ashton Horsley and Summer Reid in the picture. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. A lesson about gladiators Learning all about the Romans in 2009. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: hm Photo Sales