Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people at Rossmere Youth Centre?

Happy birthday: Here are some retro photos of Hartlepool's Rossmere Youth Club as it celebrates its 60th birthday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:48 BST
Hartlepool’s Rossmere Youth Club is celebrating its 60th birthday this year.

Rossmere Youth Club, in Rossmere Way,first opened its doors in 1964.

So here is just a selection of some of the memories people shared.

Taylor Dagleish and Beth Maddison try to get comfortable on the floor in a sleeping bag in 2009 as Georgia West, Georgia Phillips, Terri Chapman and Paige Pallister look on.

1. Sleep time

Taylor Dagleish and Beth Maddison try to get comfortable on the floor in a sleeping bag in 2009 as Georgia West, Georgia Phillips, Terri Chapman and Paige Pallister look on. Photo: Frank Reid

Locals take part in a men's health course in 2007.

2. In action

Locals take part in a men's health course in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

Karen Holmes and Maureen Bore get stuck into a healthy eating plan in 2005.

3. Healthy eating

Karen Holmes and Maureen Bore get stuck into a healthy eating plan in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid

Project leader Imran Abul is pictured alongside youth members Calum Bamford, Terri Chapman, Georgia Phillips, Bethany Maddison, Taylor Dalgeish and Georgia Best in 2010.

4. Fancy a game?

Project leader Imran Abul is pictured alongside youth members Calum Bamford, Terri Chapman, Georgia Phillips, Bethany Maddison, Taylor Dalgeish and Georgia Best in 2010. Photo: TC

