Rossmere Youth Club, in Rossmere Way,first opened its doors in 1964.
So here is just a selection of some of the memories people shared.
1. Sleep time
Taylor Dagleish and Beth Maddison try to get comfortable on the floor in a sleeping bag in 2009 as Georgia West, Georgia Phillips, Terri Chapman and Paige Pallister look on. Photo: Frank Reid
2. In action
Locals take part in a men's health course in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Healthy eating
Karen Holmes and Maureen Bore get stuck into a healthy eating plan in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Fancy a game?
Project leader Imran Abul is pictured alongside youth members Calum Bamford, Terri Chapman, Georgia Phillips, Bethany Maddison, Taylor Dalgeish and Georgia Best in 2010. Photo: TC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.