Here are 22 retro photos of babies taking part in Greatham Feast’s bonny babies competition over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Sep 2024, 09:09 BST
Greatham Feast holds an annual bonny babies competition as part if its festivities.

The Mail decided to delve into its archives to find these pictures of entrants from across the years.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

Rosie Rawlings comes in first place for her category in 2014.

1. Rosie Rawlings

Rosie Rawlings comes in first place for her category in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

This cute baby takes part in the 2003 competition.

2. Cute smile

This cute baby takes part in the 2003 competition. Photo: LH

Arli Vaughan comes first in his group in 2014.

3. Arli Vaughan

Arli Vaughan comes first in his group in 2014. Photo: Frank reid

This little one took part in the 2003 competition.

4. Competition time

This little one took part in the 2003 competition. Photo: LH

