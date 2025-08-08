So let’s take a nostalgic look at some of those that are no longer here.
1. Menu, Seaton Reach
Menu first opened its doors to the public in August 2024 and sold a range of food and drinks including parmos, pizzas, steak and Sunday dinners. It sadly closed its doors earlier this year. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen, Navigation Point
This business first opened its doors to the public in January 2025, but closed shortly after in June. It offered a range of street food options including loaded fries, parmos, smash burgers and naan breads. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Holland & Barrett, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Holland & Barrett had been a staple in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for a number of years until its closure in August 2025. Photo: Nick Ansell
4. British Heart Foundation, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
The British Heart Foundation's fashion shop closed down in March 2025 after thirty years in business. Photo: TC