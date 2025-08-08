Do you remember going to any of these shops and businesses?placeholder image
Do you remember going to any of these shops and businesses?

Here are 46 Hartlepool shops and businesses that have been loved and lost over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 16:19 BST
Hartlepool has lost many shops and businesses over the from retail giants and independent gems to landmark pubs, clubs and hotels.

So let’s take a nostalgic look at some of those that are no longer here.

Menu first opened its doors to the public in August 2024 and sold a range of food and drinks including parmos, pizzas, steak and Sunday dinners. It sadly closed its doors earlier this year.

1. Menu, Seaton Reach

Menu first opened its doors to the public in August 2024 and sold a range of food and drinks including parmos, pizzas, steak and Sunday dinners. It sadly closed its doors earlier this year. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This business first opened its doors to the public in January 2025, but closed shortly after in June. It offered a range of street food options including loaded fries, parmos, smash burgers and naan breads.

2. Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen, Navigation Point

This business first opened its doors to the public in January 2025, but closed shortly after in June. It offered a range of street food options including loaded fries, parmos, smash burgers and naan breads. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Holland & Barrett had been a staple in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for a number of years until its closure in August 2025.

3. Holland & Barrett, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Holland & Barrett had been a staple in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for a number of years until its closure in August 2025. Photo: Nick Ansell

Photo Sales
The British Heart Foundation's fashion shop closed down in March 2025 after thirty years in business.

4. British Heart Foundation, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

The British Heart Foundation's fashion shop closed down in March 2025 after thirty years in business. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice