Do you recognise any of these bonny babies?

Here are another 30 archive photos of cute contestants in the Hartlepool Mail's Bonny Babies competition

Our recent look back at archive photos of entrants in the Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies contest certainly proved popular among readers.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT

So here is a second set of pictures for you from our 2004 competition.

With age categories for youngsters up to the age of five, all these cute contestants will all now be in their late teens or early 20s.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back to our website as we’ll be adding more photos soon.

And if you missed our first round of photos, click here.

Aged 20 months.

1. Dylan Barlow

Aged 20 months. Photo: SH

Aged six months.

2. Adam Goodchild

Aged six months. Photo: SH

Aged 12 months.

3. Kyria Cooper

Aged 12 months. Photo: SH

Aged 14 months.

4. Liam Wilson

Aged 14 months. Photo: SH

