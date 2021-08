But some of you may remember it like it was yesterday. We found nine great images of the town in the early 1970s in the Hartlepool Mail archives and here they are.

Do the shops bring back memories, such as Books Fashions or Workwear Supplies? Were you pictured in the Indoor Market or meeting Princess Anne on a visit to town?

Maybe you recognise the view of Throston Bridge or the Mainsforth Terrace goods depot.

Take a look and re-live the memories.

1. Workwear Supplies in the picture The Workwear Supplies shop is pictured in 1970. Do you remember it - and how about the unique seating for shoppers?

2. A familiar sight A 1971 view of Marks and Spencers and the shopping centre. Does this bring back memories?

3. Back to 1971 The Reeds factory in 1971. Did you work there?

4. Memories from Mainsforth Terrace Mainsforth Terrace goods depot pictured in 1973.