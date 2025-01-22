For the best part of 40 years, Woolworths and Marks & Spencer occupied prominent sites in the shopping centre until their closures in 2009 and 2014 respectively.
What are your memories of the two shops? Woolies was a favourite for toys, pick and mix sweets, and music while Marks and Spencer was many shoppers’ go to place for clothes.
1. Store manager
Marks and Spencer store manager Andrea Maxwell in the shop's later days in Middleton Grange. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2015
2. Inside M&S
And a look inside the shop which carried a large selection of women's clothes. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2015
3. Last days
Closing down signs in the windows in December 2008. Photo: LH
4. Grand reopening
A young girl cut the ribbon when Woolworths reopened after a major refit in 2005. Photo: DP
