Reminders of Marks & Spencer and Woolworths in Hartlepool town centre.Reminders of Marks & Spencer and Woolworths in Hartlepool town centre.
Reminders of Marks & Spencer and Woolworths in Hartlepool town centre.

In pictures: Remembering former Woolworths and Marks & Spencer in Hartlepool town centre

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 16:06 BST
They were two of the largest and longstanding names in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

For the best part of 40 years, Woolworths and Marks & Spencer occupied prominent sites in the shopping centre until their closures in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

What are your memories of the two shops? Woolies was a favourite for toys, pick and mix sweets, and music while Marks and Spencer was many shoppers’ go to place for clothes.

Marks and Spencer store manager Andrea Maxwell in the shop's later days in Middleton Grange. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Store manager

Marks and Spencer store manager Andrea Maxwell in the shop's later days in Middleton Grange. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Photo Sales
And a look inside the shop which carried a large selection of women's clothes. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Inside M&S

And a look inside the shop which carried a large selection of women's clothes. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Photo Sales
Closing down signs in the windows in December 2008.

3. Last days

Closing down signs in the windows in December 2008. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
A young girl cut the ribbon when Woolworths reopened after a major refit in 2005.

4. Grand reopening

A young girl cut the ribbon when Woolworths reopened after a major refit in 2005. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WoolworthsHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice