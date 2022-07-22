It's back! And let's celebrate the return of the Miles for Men run with 10 archive photos of runners tackling the race

The pandemic put the charity run on hold but the popular event will finally return on July 31 at Seaton Carew.

There’s lots to do and see as well as watching the runners raising money for the fight against cancer. To find out more, visit the group’s Facebook page or the website at https://milesformen.co.uk

Hundreds of fundraisers are expected to turn out as always and in the meantime, here are 10 reminder of the event over the years.

The very first run in 2012. Were you there?

Callum Murphy netted a big boost for charity when he ran the Miles for Men course in 2013 dressed as a superhero. The 17-year-old from Hartlepool ran all the way in a Spiderman costume which was supplied by his own business called Little Stars Party Characters.

The runners at the start of the second Miles for Men race in 2013.

Entrants in the Miles for Men event in 2015. Recognise anyone?