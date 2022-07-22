Miles for Men began in 2012 and has not looked back since. But let's reflect for a moment on some of the great scenes we have seen in the last decade.
It's back! And let's celebrate the return of the Miles for Men run with 10 archive photos of runners tackling the race

Back at last! The Miles for Men run is set to return for its 10th anniversary.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:24 pm

The pandemic put the charity run on hold but the popular event will finally return on July 31 at Seaton Carew.

There’s lots to do and see as well as watching the runners raising money for the fight against cancer. To find out more, visit the group’s Facebook page or the website at https://milesformen.co.uk

Hundreds of fundraisers are expected to turn out as always and in the meantime, here are 10 reminder of the event over the years.

1. The journey begins

The very first run in 2012. Were you there?

Photo: hm

2. A superhero's effort

Callum Murphy netted a big boost for charity when he ran the Miles for Men course in 2013 dressed as a superhero. The 17-year-old from Hartlepool ran all the way in a Spiderman costume which was supplied by his own business called Little Stars Party Characters.

Photo: hm

3. On their way in 2013

The runners at the start of the second Miles for Men race in 2013.

Photo: hm

4. Ready at the start

Entrants in the Miles for Men event in 2015. Recognise anyone?

Photo: hm

