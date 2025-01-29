Just four pictures from our archives of businesses in Seaton Carew.Just four pictures from our archives of businesses in Seaton Carew.
Just the business - 19 pictures of past and present Seaton Carew pubs, clubs, fish shops and more

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 16:22 GMT
Seaton Carew is just the business for a variety of pubs, clubs, restaurants, chippies and much more.

Here we open our photographic archives to look back at a host of past and present traders.

Why not head down to the seaside to see what they have got to offer today?

Madeline James and David Gregory, from the Seahorse coffee box, pictured at Seaton Carew in 2021.

1. Seahorse coffee box

Madeline James and David Gregory, from the Seahorse coffee box, pictured at Seaton Carew in 2021. Photo: Kevin Brady

Nicola Doherty and Cheryl and Ange Burey are pictured outside Ange and Cheryl's Place cafe, at the Seaton Hotel, in 2018.

2. Ange and Cheryl's Place

Nicola Doherty and Cheryl and Ange Burey are pictured outside Ange and Cheryl's Place cafe, at the Seaton Hotel, in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady

Liam Turnbull with Wendy Hudson outside the Cards 'R' Hudsons shop in 20211.

3. Cards 'R' Hudsons

Liam Turnbull with Wendy Hudson outside the Cards 'R' Hudsons shop in 20211. Photo: National World

Sue Donnelly, owner of Heels & Toes, in Warrior Drive, pictured outside her business in 2023.

4. Heels & Toes

Sue Donnelly, owner of Heels & Toes, in Warrior Drive, pictured outside her business in 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

News you can trust since 1877
