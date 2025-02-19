Just four of our pictures of Hartlepool people at work over the years.Just four of our pictures of Hartlepool people at work over the years.
Just the business - 22 retro photos of staff working at Hartlepool shops and firms

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 14:46 BST
We are not afraid of hard work here in Hartlepool.

So we thought we would raid the Hartlepool Mail archives once more to dust down these photographs of staff grafting at a variety of businesses across town.

Mandy Morton is pictured working at a Hartlepool Greggs store in 2005.

1. All smiles

Mandy Morton is pictured working at a Hartlepool Greggs store in 2005. Photo: LH

Violin maker and repairer Nigel Crinson at his Grange Road premises in 2005.

2. In tune

Violin maker and repairer Nigel Crinson at his Grange Road premises in 2005. Photo: FLR

We think this is Roy O'Connor outside O'Connor Roofing Services in 2010.

3. Ready to serve

We think this is Roy O'Connor outside O'Connor Roofing Services in 2010. Photo: FLR

Allison Shirvani pictured inside The Royal Hotel in 2010. Picture and caption by Frank Reid.

4. Royal welcome

Allison Shirvani pictured inside The Royal Hotel in 2010. Picture and caption by Frank Reid. Photo: FLR

