Leaving for the big school! 11 retro photos of Hartlepool children getting ready to leave primary school
Aww bless! It’s such a poignant occasion when your loved ones finish at primary school and get ready for that important move up.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 11:30 am
And that is exactly what we have for you in this retro look back at school leavers who were saying goodbye to the juniors and getting ready for big school.
All these Hartlepool school leaver photos come from 2009 and we have 11 to share with you from the Mail archives.
Take a look and see if your loved one is in the picture.
