Leaving for the big school! 11 retro photos of Hartlepool children getting ready to leave primary school

And that is exactly what we have for you in this retro look back at school leavers who were saying goodbye to the juniors and getting ready for big school.

All these Hartlepool school leaver photos come from 2009 and we have 11 to share with you from the Mail archives.

Take a look and see if your loved one is in the picture.

1. So smart at St Teresa's All smiles on a big day at St Teresa's in 2009. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: FLR Buy photo

2. Golden memories from 12 years ago A golden memory for these Golden Flatts students in 2009. Photo: TC Buy photo

3. Pictured at Clavering The 2009 leavers at Clavering Primary School. Who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: TC Buy photo

4. Super at St John Vianney Their last days at St John Vianney Primary School. Does this bring back memories? Photo: FLR Buy photo