Let's dance! Strictly is coming soon but how about 10 dance scenes closer to home

Strictly Come Dancing is back in the news as this year’s line-up of celebrities is announced.

The interest in the show is stepping up and we reckon there are plenty of dance lovers closer to home.

Ballroom dancers, street dancing, tea dances – we have them all in this great series of retro Hartlepool and East Durham photos.

So whether you were taking your partner for a tea dance at the Borough Hall or strutting some moves at the Big Dance Off at Hartlepool Marina, we have it all from years gone by.

1. Taking to the Borough Hall floor Dancers take to the floor at the "Dance Social" held in the Borough Hall. Do you remember this from 6 years ago?

2. Showtime at the Town Hall These dancers from the Debbie Barrass Academy of Performing Arts were putting on a variety showtime production at the Town Hall Theatre 16 years ago. Is there a dancer that you recognise?

3. Magnificent at the Maritime Experience Did you take part in the 2006 Big Dance Off at the Hartlepool's Maritime Experience?

4. Oh yes it is! So colourful at the Town Hall What a wonderful scene from the Seaton Academy of Dance production of Jack And The Beanstalk in 2005.