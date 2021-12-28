Love in the air and lockdown continues- What made Hartlepool news in February 2021

During the second month of the year, we brought you the romantic story of how a boyfriend proposed to the love of his life through a Valentine’s message in our pages.

A pub stepped up to help keep villagers provided by opening a new shop.

And as ever, the town’s fundraisers came up with all kinds of fun ways to raise money for great causes.

1. Raby Arms village shop With lockdown in full force The Raby Arms, in Hart, opened a village shop to help keep villagers supplied. From left, managers Shelby Turner and Kate Bruns.

2. Romantic proposal Clare Singleton said 'I do' after her romantic boyfriend John Flouty proposed to her in a Valentine's message in the Mail.

3. Spiderman inflatable Ray Liddell blew up this huge Spiderman inflatable after previously raising thousands of pounds for Alice House Hospice with a giant Grinch.

4. Derelict building danger Residents around Raby Road called for action after a large window fell out of the former Northern Textiles shop onto the footpath.