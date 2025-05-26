Some of the many local bands who have appeared in the Mail over the decades.Some of the many local bands who have appeared in the Mail over the decades.
Some of the many local bands who have appeared in the Mail over the decades.

Making music with these 21 photos of Hartlepool and East Durham bands

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 15:52 BST
Hartlepool has never been short of musical talent over the years.

From rock and pop, to brass, jazz and ukuleles, the town has had them all.

In this photo gallery, we celebrate some of the many bands from the town from across the decades.

How many do you remember or have seen play?

More retro: Nostalgic photos of life at Hartlepool ex-pub after homes plan is approved

The start with Hartlepool's legendary White Negroes who have been entertaining audiences since the 1990s. Lead singer Ian Monaghan is seen belting out a song when the band played at a Pitch Invasion gig in 2012.

1. The White Negroes

The start with Hartlepool's legendary White Negroes who have been entertaining audiences since the 1990s. Lead singer Ian Monaghan is seen belting out a song when the band played at a Pitch Invasion gig in 2012. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Well-known Hartlepool band The Jar Family - Dali, Chris Hooks, Al Devon, Max Bianco, Richie Docherty and Daniel Darcy - pictured outside The Studio in 2010.

2. The Jar Family

Well-known Hartlepool band The Jar Family - Dali, Chris Hooks, Al Devon, Max Bianco, Richie Docherty and Daniel Darcy - pictured outside The Studio in 2010. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Hartlepool band Up! Down! Strange! pictured on stage in 2011.

3. Up! Down! Strange!

Hartlepool band Up! Down! Strange! pictured on stage in 2011. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Rock band Hobo Mojo joined forces with The Nip In cafe on Errol Street in Hartlepool in 2012 for a Diamond Jubilee fundraiser. Pictured, from front left, were co-organiser Trevor Pickard, Nathan Swan, Paul Etherington, Tamsyn Kerr, Chris Terry, Lee Etherington, Lauren Wilkinson, Scott Etherington and Nip In cafe owner Andy McDonald.

4. Jubilee fundraiser

Rock band Hobo Mojo joined forces with The Nip In cafe on Errol Street in Hartlepool in 2012 for a Diamond Jubilee fundraiser. Pictured, from front left, were co-organiser Trevor Pickard, Nathan Swan, Paul Etherington, Tamsyn Kerr, Chris Terry, Lee Etherington, Lauren Wilkinson, Scott Etherington and Nip In cafe owner Andy McDonald. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolEast Durham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice