From rock and pop, to brass, jazz and ukuleles, the town has had them all.

In this photo gallery, we celebrate some of the many bands from the town from across the decades.

How many do you remember or have seen play?

1 . The White Negroes The start with Hartlepool's legendary White Negroes who have been entertaining audiences since the 1990s. Lead singer Ian Monaghan is seen belting out a song when the band played at a Pitch Invasion gig in 2012. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Jar Family Well-known Hartlepool band The Jar Family - Dali, Chris Hooks, Al Devon, Max Bianco, Richie Docherty and Daniel Darcy - pictured outside The Studio in 2010. Photo: TC Photo Sales