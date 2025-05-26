From rock and pop, to brass, jazz and ukuleles, the town has had them all.
In this photo gallery, we celebrate some of the many bands from the town from across the decades.
How many do you remember or have seen play?
1. The White Negroes
The start with Hartlepool's legendary White Negroes who have been entertaining audiences since the 1990s. Lead singer Ian Monaghan is seen belting out a song when the band played at a Pitch Invasion gig in 2012. Photo: Submitted
2. The Jar Family
Well-known Hartlepool band The Jar Family - Dali, Chris Hooks, Al Devon, Max Bianco, Richie Docherty and Daniel Darcy - pictured outside The Studio in 2010. Photo: TC
3. Up! Down! Strange!
Hartlepool band Up! Down! Strange! pictured on stage in 2011. Photo: Mail
4. Jubilee fundraiser
Rock band Hobo Mojo joined forces with The Nip In cafe on Errol Street in Hartlepool in 2012 for a Diamond Jubilee fundraiser. Pictured, from front left, were co-organiser Trevor Pickard, Nathan Swan, Paul Etherington, Tamsyn Kerr, Chris Terry, Lee Etherington, Lauren Wilkinson, Scott Etherington and Nip In cafe owner Andy McDonald. Photo: TY
