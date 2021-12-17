Middleton Grange shops we have lost - but which did you love to shop in at Christmas?

They may be gone but we still have memories of all of these stores and we would love to know which was best for your festive shopping.
How about Westgates, Superdrug or Greenwoods? What about Woolworths or Adams for the little ones?
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Westgates
It's 13 years since this photograph was taken. Remember the Westgate department store?
2. Littlewoods
It was back in 2005 that we said goodbye to this store in the shopping centre. Remember it?
3. Woolworths
The latest records, books and childrens clothes were all favourites at Woolies.
4. Scorers
We lost Scorers in 2008 but it sold lovely Christmas lights as well as loads of other great things. What are your best memories of it?
