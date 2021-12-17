Shops you may have loved at Christmas. How many did you spend your festive money in?
Shops you may have loved at Christmas. How many did you spend your festive money in?

Middleton Grange shops we have lost - but which did you love to shop in at Christmas?

All of these shops were favourites in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre – but which would you have shopped in at Christmas?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:04 am

They may be gone but we still have memories of all of these stores and we would love to know which was best for your festive shopping.

How about Westgates, Superdrug or Greenwoods? What about Woolworths or Adams for the little ones?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Westgates

It's 13 years since this photograph was taken. Remember the Westgate department store?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

2. Littlewoods

It was back in 2005 that we said goodbye to this store in the shopping centre. Remember it?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

3. Woolworths

The latest records, books and childrens clothes were all favourites at Woolies.

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

4. Scorers

We lost Scorers in 2008 but it sold lovely Christmas lights as well as loads of other great things. What are your best memories of it?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales
Woolworths
Next Page
Page 1 of 3