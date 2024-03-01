The North-East, with its rich coal fields, was among the regions hardest hit by a dispute pitting police and pickets against each other and which even divided families.
Here are just some of our pictures taken in East Durham during the year-long strike.
1. King Arthur
National Union of Mineworkers' leader Arthur Scargill visits Easington in July 1984. Photo: SE
2. Picket line
A photo believed to have been taken at Easington during the dispute. Photo: KB
3. Miners march
A march by protesters heads through Easington in May 1984. Photo: SE
4. Smiling through
These women find something to smile about outside Easington Colliery. Photo: Other 3rd Party