News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Just some of the images taken at Easington during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.Just some of the images taken at Easington during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.
Just some of the images taken at Easington during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.

Miners' Strike 40 years on: Pickets, police and Arthur Scargill pictured in Easington during the 1984-85 dispute

The start of March 2024 marks 40 years since the start of the bitter 1984-85 Miners’ Strike.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:31 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 18:16 GMT

The North-East, with its rich coal fields, was among the regions hardest hit by a dispute pitting police and pickets against each other and which even divided families.

Here are just some of our pictures taken in East Durham during the year-long strike.

National Union of Mineworkers' leader Arthur Scargill visits Easington in July 1984.

1. King Arthur

National Union of Mineworkers' leader Arthur Scargill visits Easington in July 1984. Photo: SE

Photo Sales
A photo believed to have been taken at Easington during the dispute.

2. Picket line

A photo believed to have been taken at Easington during the dispute. Photo: KB

Photo Sales
A march by protesters heads through Easington in May 1984.

3. Miners march

A march by protesters heads through Easington in May 1984. Photo: SE

Photo Sales
These women find something to smile about outside Easington Colliery.

4. Smiling through

These women find something to smile about outside Easington Colliery. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:East Durham