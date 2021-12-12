More of your little angels in the 2015 Nativity - is your loved one in one of these retro Hartlepool scenes?

And now is your chance to relive those precious moments when your loved one starred in the Nativity.
We have nine more reminders of festive plays at schools in Hartlepool in 2015 and they include Eldon Academy, Jesmond Gardens, St Joseph’s and St Aidan’s primary schools.
Enjoy the journey back to these precious scenes.
1. Excellent at Eldon Academy
Animals playing their part in the Eldon Academy Nativity in 2015. Have you spotted someone you know?
Photo: FRANK REID 2015
2. The shepherds at St Joseph's
St. Joseph's Primary School Nativity play had these shepherds in the cast and they were (left to right) Elise Wenn, Sedi Malengo and Oliver Potter.
Photo: FRANK REID 2015
3. In the cast at St Aidan's
The cast of the St Aidan's Primary School Nativity included (left to right) Abigail Sewell, James Ellis Morrison and Paige Moore in 2015.
Photo: FRANK REID
4. Wonderful at Ward Jackson Primary
Starring in the Ward Jackson Nativity in 2015 were Troy Kamunga and Marie Robson.
Photo: FRANK REID