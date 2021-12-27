A new lockdown came into force but there were still lots of positive stories making the news in January.
New Year babies, rescued kittens and Saxon skeletons - What made Hartlepool news in 2021

What a year 2021 has been. In Hartlepool we’ve seen the election of a new MP, Hartlepool United back in the football league and the town go in and out of Covid restrictions.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 27th December 2021, 4:45 am

We begin our look back at the year in pictures with what was making the news in January.

Scroll down to see some of the stories that made headlines in the Mail that month.

1. Welcome to the world

Vinnie (left) with mum Toni Leigh and Eden Willow Bull with mum Laura were the first babies born at Hartlepool’s maternity centre on New Year's Day.

Photo: North Tees Hospital trust

2. Thanking the NHS

Jade Henderson who fought back from a brain injury (pictured with mum Sharon) volunteered at a local hospital during the pandemic.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. New lockdown

A quiet York Road on the first morning a new national lockdown came into effect.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A happy new year for two tiny kittens

Kittens Jesse and Bobby were plucked to safety from on a conveyor belt after being spotted by eagle-eyed workers at J&B Recycling in Hartlepool.

Photo: RSPCA

