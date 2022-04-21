The songs, dances, drinks and sticky floors form some of the most enjoyable memories of our younger days – but they’re somewhat bittersweet when your go-to venues have since closed down, changed hands and names, or just aren’t the same anymore!

With nights out from the past in mind, we asked Mail readers to get in touch and shout out their favourite “gone but not forgotten” Hartlepool nightclub.

The response was massive – with more than 140 people sharing their memories on our Facebook page.

42nd Street

Ian Mcmanus: “42nd Street with tatty van.”

Shouted out by Jeanette Frank, Joanne Harvey, Janny Mincher, Jean Mitchell, Andrea Smith and more.

Asters

Julie Armstrong: “Asters was best in town.”

Nichola Bee: “Asters by far!”

Asters arrived in town in 1983. Was it one of your favourites?

Pamela Boagey: “It's the one and only Asters, no one can beat that place. Fantastic bouncer who is no longer with us, Jacko, he was not just a bouncer he was everyone’s friend.”

Lynda Cusworth: “Happy memories in Asters.”

Jo Hill: "Saturday night was Asters night!”

Ian Mclean: “Used to drive Paul Goffy Gough to Asters when he was resident there and I was roadie for local bands. Happy days.”

On the dancefloor at 42nd Street in 1988.

Hilda Morgan: “Loved Asters.”

Patricia Riley: “Asters on Bank Holiday.”

Gerald Scanlon: “Had a lot of great times at Asters.”

Also shouted out by dozens more Mail readers!

Foxys

Vincent Anthony Gaffney: “Foxes night club.”

Diane Liddle: “Caspers or Foxys was a must.”

Kevin Wood: “Foxys meet my future wife.”

Also shouted out by Caroline Grainger.

Gemini

Julie Barratt: “Gemini, easy!”

Trudie Campbell: “Got to be the Gemini.”

Gary Malcolm: “The Gem, its where I met lot of good mates and still in touch 30 years later.

Caroline Rae: “Thursday night Gemini.”

Also shouted out by Eileen Carbro, Carol Dickinson, Karen Mckenzie, Linda Ohara, Barbara Thorpe and more!

… and the best of the rest!

Ivy Barton: “Blue Lagoon, simply the best!”

Julie Butler: “Gatsby.”

Ross Garforth: “Club POW!”

Mick Ozzy: “Has to be the Wesley Ibiza nights, well every night. I'd give a small fortune to have one more night in that place.”

Edward Powell: “The Devon Lounge.”

Jane Louise Reid: “Buzz and Zoom.”